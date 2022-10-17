Ce dinosaure « momifié » avait un pied en forme de sabot
Un fossile étonnant découvert en Amérique du Nord aide les chercheurs à comprendre comment certains tissus mous peuvent se conserver pendant des dizaines de millions d’années sans se décomposer.
Deux Edmontosaurus costauds se disputent une partenaire dont on aperçoit le pied avant qui a la forme d’un sabot et est recouvert par un ongle.
Bien qu’il soit connu de la science depuis plus d’un siècle, Edmontosaurus, dinosaure à bec de canard, continue de surprendre. En 2013, des paléontologues avaient révélé que ces dinosaures herbivores étaient pour certains dotés d’une crête de chair, très semblable à celle des coqs, au sommet de leur crâne. Mais une nouvelle étude a mis au jour une autre caractéristique inattendue à côté de laquelle les spécialistes étaient passés. Edmontosaurus possédait l’équivalent reptilien d’un sabot : ses orteils centraux étaient reliés et couverts par un ongle de grande taille.
On doit cette découverte à l’analyse d’une « momie » d’Edmontosaurus répondant au nom de Dakota, publiée ce jour dans la revue PLOS ONE. D’autres fossiles remarquables d’Edmontosaurus ont été découverts, mais Dakota est l’un des plus exhaustifs. En plus de la découverte de ce sabot, Dakota renseigne sur la façon dont les os et les tissus de dinosaure se conservent dans le temps.
On appelle parfois « momies » les fossiles de dinosaures aux tissus préservés, comme la peau par exemple. D’après Stephanie Drumheller-Horton, paléontologue de l’Université du Tennessee à Knoxville, jusqu’à ce jour, « on pensait que [pour qu’elles soient préservées], il fallait que les momies de dinosaures aient été ensevelies rapidement ». On pensait que les carcasses laissées à l’air libre attiraient des charognards qui venaient se servir sur la dépouille, et que l’exposition au Soleil, au vent et à la pluie pouvait aussi contribuer à la dégradation du corps. Plus vite le dinosaure était recouvert de sédiments pour le protéger de ces forces destructrices, plus ses tissus mous avaient de chances d’être préservés, pensaient les chercheurs.
Pourtant, selon Stephanie Drumheller-Horton, ces explications n’ont jamais complètement satisfait, car les insectes, les champignons et les micro-organismes peuvent tout de même s’en prendre à une carcasse ensevelie. Il devait y avoir une autre explication à la formation de ces fossiles momifiés… Et justement, Dakota révèle un processus inattendu qui permet à la peau et à d’autres fragments comme la kératine des ongles de subsister assez longtemps pour se frayer un chemin jusqu’au registre fossile.
« Les peaux de dinosaures sont étonnamment banales dans le registre fossile », commente Stephanie Drumheller-Horton, et la façon dont Dakota s’est préservée explique peut-être pourquoi.
La peau de Dakota, fossile d’Edmontosaurus. Selon les chercheurs, si cette peau s’est si bien conservée, c’est parce qu’après que des charognards ont dévoré la dépouille du dinosaure, fluides et gaz ont pu s’échapper de son corps, permettant ainsi à cette peau résistante de sécher avant qu’elle ne soit ensevelie.
Kératine d’un ongle qui recouvrait la majeure partie du pied avant-droit du dinosaure.
Dried dino skin
Dakota wasn’t buried quickly. In fact, Drumheller-Horton and her colleagues propose, more than 66 million years ago the dinosaur’s carcass sat exposed on the ground and dried out over the course of weeks or months. Scavengers did come to pick at the body, evidenced by patches of Dakota’s skin that show bite marks where carnivores nibbled on the carcass before the dinosaur was eventually buried.
“We do know that at least two carnivores, and maybe more, consumed parts of the animal’s arm and tail after its death,” Drumheller-Horton says. Those opportunistic meat-eaters might even have helped Dakota’s skin become preserved.
The bite marks suggest that scavengers opened up the dinosaur’s body wall, which could have allowed the fluids, gases, and microbes that built up during decomposition to drain away. As internal viscera were eaten or rotted away, the hadrosaur’s scaly, durable skin was then better able to dry out in the sun, forming a kind of wrapper around the bones before the animal was buried. Drumheller-Horton and colleagues note that this is why Dakota looks “deflated,” with the skin shrunk to the bones instead of positioned as it was in life.
Paleontologists have puzzled over the preservation of dinosaur mummies for decades, and the new paper makes “a strong case” that Dakota was exposed to the elements before burial, says New York Institute of Technology paleontologist Karen Poole, who was not involved in the study. Even if it’s difficult to tell when scavengers fed on Dakota’s remains, she notes, it’s clear that the fossil represents a dinosaur that was somewhat rotted and desiccated rather than being a pristine corpse.
Dakota probably wasn’t the only hadrosaur to go through this process. Paleontologists often find skin or skin impressions with hadrosaurs but not remnants of other soft tissues, such as internal organs. The pattern might hint that hadrosaur skin was so tough that it wasn’t very enticing to carnivores and that it could persist for much longer than the softer parts in the dinosaur’s body, giving it a better chance of making it into the fossil record.
An early ‘hoof’
Specimens such as Dakota can rewrite what we think dinosaurs looked like, something that is often based upon bones alone. Among living animals, many important structures—such as the trunk of an elephant, or the wattles of a turkey—do not contain any bones, meaning that we wouldn’t know about them if we had only fossils of the animals. Dinosaurs also undoubtedly had ornaments and body parts that left no trace on the skeleton, and it takes the discovery of well-preserved fossil animals like Dakota to reveal them.
The front feet of Dakota came as a particular surprise to paleontologists. From skeletons, paleontologists knew that Edmontosaurus had four fingers on each hand. Other hadrosaur mummies and trackways indicated that these fingers were wrapped together in a kind of “mitt,” acting almost like a single pillar rather than multiple, spreading digits.
Dakota further clarifies this foot structure. “The term ‘hoof’ got applied to this specimen on social media when the images of the hand first leaked out, and it has stuck ever since,” says study co-author Clint Boyd. The structure isn’t the same as a horse’s hoof, in that the tough outer covering doesn’t extend to the bottom of the foot, but Dakota’s anatomy still has a hoof-like appearance, with a large nail over the middle fingers, unlike most other reptilian paws.
The hand suddenly starts to look like one hoof with a smaller dew claw on either side,” Poole says.
Dakota also likely has other secrets waiting to be discovered. “There’s often an assumption that all dinosaur skin is preserved as either a mold or a cast,” Drumheller-Horton says, but in Dakota “we can see that the skin itself is present in three dimensions.” It’s not just the shape of the skin, but the skin itself that’s been preserved for more than 66 million years.
“Discoveries like Dakota are a great chance for us to take a step back,” Poole says, “and think about what assumptions we’ve been making about the anatomy of these creatures.”